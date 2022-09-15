|
15.09.2022 13:20:00
1 Green Flag for Dollar Tree, and 1 Red Flag
The past few weeks have been rough ones for shareholders of retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR). The stock is down 20% from its late-July peak, largely in response to a quarterly earnings miss and lackluster guidance, but also thanks to market-wide weakness.It's not been all bad, though. There was and still is one upside to the underlying circumstances proving challenging for all consumers and corporations alike. The question: Is this particular upside enough to make the stock a buy?Most investors understand the idea that Dollar Tree and its sister brand Family Dollar aim to offer low-frills value to cost-conscious consumers. What most investors may not fully appreciate, however, is just how big of a deal this strategy is right now. Against a backdrop of still-rampant inflation, even more affluent consumers are now shopping at bargain stores. As CEO Mike Wytinski commented during the second-quarter earnings call, "[W]e do have a lot of new customers coming into both banners over last year, and the majority of them are at a household income of $80,000 or higher."Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dollar Tree Inc
|136,62
|-0,89%
