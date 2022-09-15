Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 13:20:00

1 Green Flag for Dollar Tree, and 1 Red Flag

The past few weeks have been rough ones for shareholders of retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR). The stock is down 20% from its late-July peak, largely in response to a quarterly earnings miss and lackluster guidance, but also thanks to market-wide weakness.It's not been all bad, though. There was and still is one upside to the underlying circumstances proving challenging for all consumers and corporations alike. The question: Is this particular upside enough to make the stock a buy?Most investors understand the idea that Dollar Tree and its sister brand Family Dollar aim to offer low-frills value to cost-conscious consumers. What most investors may not fully appreciate, however, is just how big of a deal this strategy is right now. Against a backdrop of still-rampant inflation, even more affluent consumers are now shopping at bargain stores. As CEO Mike Wytinski commented during the second-quarter earnings call, "[W]e do have a lot of new customers coming into both banners over last year, and the majority of them are at a household income of $80,000 or higher."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dollar Tree Inc 136,62 -0,89% Dollar Tree Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten