1 Green Flag for Etsy in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

There's no question that 2023 has been a rough year for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY).While other e-commerce stocks like Amazon, Shopify, and Wayfair have bounced back from their post-pandemic lows, Etsy has continued to sink even lower. It fell again on its third-quarter earnings report, which came out on Wednesday.Growth in gross merchandise sales (GMS), or the total value of goods sold on its platform, remained anemic in Q3, up just 1.2% to $3 billion. Revenue rose 7% to $636.3 million, benefiting from earlier fee hikes, and that topped the consensus at $629.8 million.