|
29.11.2022 11:00:00
1 Green Flag for Home Depot in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) isn't facing the type of painful growth slowdown that many investors had feared. That much is clear from the retailer's mid-November earnings update, which featured steady sales growth and strong profit margins.But the announcement wasn't all good news. In fact, there's a warning sign in this report that could portend tough times ahead for Home Depot's earnings trends.Let's take a closer look at that challenge, along with the main reason to like this stock in late 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!