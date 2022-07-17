|
17.07.2022 13:15:00
1 Green Flag for Marqeta in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on stocks this year, with the S&P 500 index down over 20% in the year's first half. During this time, markets have been ruthless to young, unprofitable companies trading at lofty valuations. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is one such company.After going public in June and reaching a valuation of more than $16 billion at one point, Marqeta's stock has fallen almost 80%. The company has achieved stellar top-line growth and has long-term investors optimistic about its growth trajectory. However, the company has one big red flag that could hinder its future development. Here's what you need to know about this fintech.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!