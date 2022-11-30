|
30.11.2022 13:39:00
1 Green Flag for Microsoft Stock in 2022 and 1 Red Flag
There's no such thing as a perfect investment. Buying a stock always involves a trade-off between risk and reward, but also the certainty that at least a few things won't go according to plan. Companies are forever reacting to changing consumer preferences, new competitive threats, and emerging economic pressures.Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) latest earnings announcement was a good example of these countervailing forces at work. While the software giant strengthened its hold on its massive enterprise cloud-services segment, cracks are starting to show in other areas of the business.Let's take a look at the biggest green flag for Microsoft right now and the main drawback to owning the stock heading into a potentially rocky 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!