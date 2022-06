1 Green Flag for Moderna's Fall Vaccine Plan, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) took center stage when it launched its coronavirus vaccine about a year and a half ago. It then went on to vaccinate a good deal of the world's population. However, investors' attention has since drifted from this biotech company. But Moderna may be on its way back to the limelight.That's because Moderna is readying a booster candidate to address the omicron variant. And it's aiming to bring that potential product to market for the fall vaccination campaign. But before Moderna gets closer to its goal, let's check out one green flag for the company's fall vaccine plan -- and one red flag.Moderna recently reported that its booster candidate offers "superior" performance against the omicron variant. The vaccine lifted a measure of neutralizing antibody activity eight-fold one month after vaccination, trial data show. This means the booster candidate handles the omicron variant even better than Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. And the candidate also protects against the original coronavirus. Moderna said this potential product is effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 too.