|
02.06.2022 13:45:00
1 Green Flag for Nvidia in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
2022 has been a challenging year for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) so far. Despite rising sales and profits, its stock is trading down almost 37% year to date. The company is on the leading edge of technology that powers gaming, data centers, and autonomous driving, but investors are worried about whether it can maintain its strong showing over the short term as macroeconomic factors are affecting management forecasts. Let's take a closer look at Nvidia, especially one green flag and one red flag regarding its potential as an investment, and see if either is more important to its future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!