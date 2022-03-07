|
07.03.2022 14:55:00
1 Green Flag for Pinterest in 2022 and 1 Red Flag
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is having a rough start to 2022, with its stock falling almost 34% on the year as of this writing. The widespread economic reopening has not been good for the business as people spend more time away from home. The market is concerned about mounting user losses at the image-based social media platform, which is one of the red flags discussed further below. That said, Pinterest is building out its international monetization efforts, where most of its users are based, which is the green flag I will discuss first. Folks spent more time on Pinterest during economic lockdowns. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!