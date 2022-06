1 Green Flag for Rivian in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public late last year, some investors and analysts marked it as the next Tesla. That was because the company had big-name early investors and a large base of orders. Fast-forward about six months and the stock has dropped more than 75%. The realities and difficulties related to mass manufacturing have forced the company to pull back its 2022 guidance. Investors should understand the red flags that exist with an investment in Rivian. But there is an important green flag to support an investment as well, and with the stock down so much, it might be time to get some exposure to Rivian.