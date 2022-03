1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. The stock price has dropped 30% since its direct listing in March 2021. The stock took another fall last month after a disappointing earnings report.Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain.Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.Continue reading