04.03.2022 16:02:56
1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. The stock price has dropped 30% since its direct listing in March 2021. The stock took another fall last month after a disappointing earnings report.Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain.Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.Continue reading
