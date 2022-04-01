|
01.04.2022 16:30:00
1 Green Flag for Sea Limited in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock hit an all-time high of $366.99 last October, representing a 2,347% gain from its initial public offering just four years earlier.But over the past five months, the Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company's shares were cut in half as investors fretted over its slowing growth, widening losses, and the abrupt ban of its hit mobile game Free Fire in India. Other macro headwinds, including inflation and rising interest rates, exacerbated that pain by punishing pricier growth stocks.Sea's fourth-quarter earnings report in early March, which spooked investors with a sea of red ink and the slowing growth of its Garena gaming unit, caused its stock to sink to a 52-week low of $85.01 two weeks later.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
