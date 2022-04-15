1 Green Flag for Snap in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is having a rough first few months of 2022. The stock price is down considerably as investors balance the camera and photo-centric social media company's valuation against the short-term and long-term prospects of the businesses it's involved in. One bright spot for Snap investors in 2022 is that revenue looks poised to rise as advertisers covet the opportunity presented by its hundreds of millions of daily active users. On the flip side, a headwind for the rest of the year is the privacy changes by smartphone manufacturers, making it more challenging to deliver targeted ads on its app. Let's look closer at each below.