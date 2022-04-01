|
1 Green Flag for Tesla in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced plans for a stock split have been driving its stock price higher over the past week. Though stock splits, in theory, don't increase shareholders' value, they are generally viewed positively. If you are considering buying Tesla shares, these two key charts showing a green flag and a red flag for Tesla's business might help you in your decision-making.The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is high, and Tesla is scaling up production fast to meet this demand. In 2021, the company nearly doubled its deliveries -- from 499,550 units to 936,172 units. The growth in Tesla's car deliveries in the past decade -- from mere 2,600 units in 2012 to nearly a million in 2021 -- is commendable.Continue reading
