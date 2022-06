1 Green Flag for The Trade Desk in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) works with marketers to buy digital ad inventory. As a result, it has benefited from the long-running trend of consumers spending more time on digital media. Marketers follow consumers, so advertising on digital channels has grown.One green flag for The Trade Desk in 2022 is a potential surge of digital advertising inventory coming online later in the year. Streaming services giants Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have each announced that they are considering launching ad-supported versions of their streaming services later this year. Marketers will no doubt be interested in buying up that inventory when it does become available.That could benefit The Trade Desk as the go-between.