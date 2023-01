1 Green Flag for The Trade Desk Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advertising technology (adtech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) went public in 2016 at about a $1 billion valuation. One of the larger initial public offerings (IPO) at the time, founder and CEO Jeff Green vowed that the money raised from its IPO would fuel the company's growth. And fuel growth it has. Since its IPO through the end of 2022, The Trade Desk's revenue is up almost 900%, and the stock is up roughly 15 times in value.Even with the rise that has already occurred, this is still a big growth opportunity. It's also a short-term cautionary tale as not everything is looking rosy this year.With that introduction, here's one green flag and one red flag for The Trade Desk stock in 2023.Continue reading