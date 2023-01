1 Green Flag for UiPath Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is an enterprise technology company specializing in automation software to make businesses more efficient. This was once a Wall Street darling stock. But in 2022, valuations came down and enterprise software stocks were especially hard hit.Down more than 80% from its all-time high, UiPath stock has largely been left for dead. However, while there are some lingering concerns, this business is performing quite well and may actually be worth buying for investors who are comfortable with buying shares in a still profitless company.For long-term investors, it's challenging to predict how things will be in three, five, or 10 years. And it's especially challenging to predict for software companies like UiPath, where things are prone to fast-paced innovation.