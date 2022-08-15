|
15.08.2022 11:35:00
1 Green Flag for Upstart In 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has become one of the more notable disappointments in the current bear market. A generalized decline in growth tech stocks and management missteps have led to a stock price drop of 92% since October.Such movements have dashed much of the hype surrounding this stock. Nonetheless, it continues to grow revenue, and a critical green flag could make it a worthwhile investment despite a glaring red flag that has increasingly weighed on the fintech stock.Upstart derives nearly all of its revenue from its loan evaluation tool. That tool utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to evaluate loan applications.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!