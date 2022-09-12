|
12.09.2022 16:37:00
1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag
At the recent share price, Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) dividend pays investors a generous yield of 6.1%. While AT&T's (NYSE: T) yield is slightly higher, the spinoff of its ill-fated WarnerMedia acquisition (which was merged then with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery) led to an effective dividend cut earlier in the year. The last of the big three U.S. cell providers, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), doesn't pay a dividend at all.So if you are an income investor, Verizon may look like your best choice in the mobile telecom space. Here's one reason why the telecom giant is a good option and one reason why investors should be concerned.Verizon likes to tout the fact that in 2022, J.D. Power named it "the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Network Quality for the 29th consecutive time." That's a big selling point for cell customers who want to make sure they can make and receive calls and text messages and connect to the internet wherever they may be.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!