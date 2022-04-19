|
19.04.2022 13:25:00
1 Green Flag for Zoom Video Communications in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) definitely made a name for itself during the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of folks sent home for remote working and learning turned to Zoom's application to help them stay connected and get done things they otherwise couldn't complete. As a result, revenue soared for Zoom in 2020 and 2021. As the world continues to make significant progress against COVID-19 and return to some normalcy, employers are calling staff back to the office and students are mostly all back in school, which will be a red flag for Zoom in 2022. That said, the company is not standing still.Management recently announced a new product that will help enterprises improve their customer service. Zoom Contact Center could be a green flag for the company this year and beyond. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!