1 Green Flag With Roku's Q2 Earnings, and 1 Red Flag for Investors

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) crushed analyst estimates for the three-month period that ended June 30. Revenue increased 11% year over year to total $847 million. And the loss per share of $0.76 was smaller than expected. Boosted by the latest numbers, Roku shares are up an incredible 95% in 2023 (as of Aug. 11). Investor optimism is high surrounding this company. But before adding it to your portfolio, let's take a closer look at one green flag and one red flag that investors need to know about when it comes to this streaming stock. Investors know Roku as a platform that connects viewers with all of their different content subscriptions in one easy-to-use interface. With so many streaming choices out there, this service is extremely valuable for consumers. And advertisers now have a way to target these viewers in a connected-TV environment. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel