1 Growth Area That Could Make Walmart a Big Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) isn't what most investors consider a growth stock.The retail kingpin has been around for 60 years and is a mainstay in the U.S. economy and the recipient of close to 10% of all non-automotive retail spending in the U.S. Walmart essentially stopped opening new stores several years ago.What growth it does see comes from its pivot in the past decade to an omnichannel approach, building out online grocery pickup stations at most of its stores, investing in delivery and fulfillment capabilities, and spending on store remodels to make the in-store experience more appealing and to improve the ability of stores to fulfill online orders. Those efforts are bearing fruit as Walmart just delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, beating revenue and earnings estimates in a tough macroeconomic environment.Continue reading