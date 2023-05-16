|
1 Growth Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now
With inflation still at elevated levels, the Federal Reserve still hiking interest rates, and the economy still in a state of increased uncertainty, investors certainly have a lot to think about when putting their money to work in the stock market. Growth stocks in particular have been under pressure, but investors can still find solid opportunities in this category. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is one such business. The company has grown at a remarkable clip over the past several years. And as a result, investors have been rewarded, even though shares are down about 10% in just the last month. With that being said, here's why Five Below is a top growth stock to buy right now. As its name suggests, Five Below sells merchandise primarily for under $5. While it offers products above this price point, its bread and butter is still on the lower end of the spectrum. And in the current economic environment of high inflation, finding bargains is a top priority for consumers. Five Below's product assortment is broad, with items ranging from tech gadgets and apparel to pet supplies and beauty products. Continue reading
