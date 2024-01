1 Growth Stock Down 13% to Buy Right Now

Quality growth is rarely available at a discount on the stock market. Absent big market downturns, investors tend to push these successful businesses ahead of the indexes, leading to stretched valuations that can limit long-term returns. That's especially true during rallies like the one that's characterized this past year. Yet you can still find deals by considering strong stocks that have fallen out of favor for dubious reasons.PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a perfect example. The beverage and snack giant is growing sales at a double-digit rate today, yet the stock is down 13% in the past six months. Read on for some good reasons to stock up on this unloved stock right now .Despite the recent stock price slump, there was little for investors to feel disappointed about in PepsiCo's latest growth trends. Organic sales are up 12% through most of 2023, the company announced in mid-October. That's on top of Pepsi's 14% spike in the prior-year period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel