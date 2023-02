1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 wasn't kind to growth stock investors. Carnage was widespread among some of Wall Street's favorite companies, especially those situated in consumer-focused industries.Fears around slowing sales and a potential recession helped to push Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock down roughly 14% in the year ended in mid-January. But Nike demonstrated in its latest earnings report that it is still firmly in growth mode. Let's look at a few reasons why the stock's best days are still ahead of it.Nike's report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Nov. 30, 2022) showed strong – and accelerating – sales trends. The footwear giant's quarterly revenue spiked 17%, hitting $13.3 billion compared to $11.4 billion in the year-ago period. That on its own was impressive enough. But consider that this figure jumps to 27% growth after accounting for currency exchange rate shifts. Nike also achieved a significant sequential step-up, as revenue gains were just 10% in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Continue reading