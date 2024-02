1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks are rarely available at a discount, and that's especially true after a strong stock market rally like the one that investors have seen in the past year. Yet while tech growth stocks have soared, Wall Street's enthusiasm hasn't carried over to less-popular industry niches like retailing and consumer staples.Patient investors should consider taking advantage of that glaring oversight. Let's look at why you might want to put PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in your portfolio following its decline since last Spring.The stock is down 14% since mid-May, even as the wider S&P 500 index jumped 20% higher. That shift has made PepsiCo cheaper by a few key valuation metrics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel