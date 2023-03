1 Growth Stock Down 17% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If there are businesses that you expect to prosper in difficult times, they'd include deep-discount retailers like Dollar General (NYSE: DG). Rising interest rates, persistent inflation, and elevated gas prices cause consumers to tighten their wallets and drive them to dollar stores to save money.Even well-heeled consumers start shopping down-market, as we just saw with Walmart's earning report, which said that more than 50% of the big jump in grocery sales was fueled by an influx of high-income shoppers.