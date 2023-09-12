|
12.09.2023 11:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 17% to Buy Right Now
Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently reported its second-quarter results, which -- unsurprisingly -- exceeded consensus analyst estimates. Revenue of $2.2 billion was 18% higher than the year-ago period. And diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 19% to a total of $2.68. While the stock has done well lately, up 24% this year, as of this writing it is trading 17% off its all-time high from November 2021. This sizable discount presents investors with a great opportunity to buy a wonderful growth stock on the dip. The latest financial update proves that it's business as usual for this thriving apparel company. Macroeconomic headwinds, like inflation, higher interest rates, and fears about a recession, appear to be nothing to worry about. Including the most recent quarter, Lululemon has increased both revenue and EPS by double digits on a year-over-year basis in 11 out of 12 three-month periods. This momentum is truly remarkable given the unusual events in recent years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,50
|-0,94%