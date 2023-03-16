|
16.03.2023 14:23:26
1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now
There's no denying that the past few weeks have been rough on investors. Stocks were already peeling back from a rally effort as of late last month. Headlines suggesting the U.S.'s banks may be slipping into a liquidity crisis only fanned the bearish flames. The S&P 500 currently sits 8% below February's peak, and is seemingly still moving lower. Lots of stocks are losing even more ground.If you're willing to take a closer look at the situation, however, you'll likely see many of these biggest losers don't deserve the degree of beating they're taking. E-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of these tickers, down a hefty 20% from January's high. The selling largely ignores how big 2023 and 2024 could be for this young company.As the old adage goes, timing is everything. But, first things first.Continue reading
