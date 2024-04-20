|
20.04.2024 15:30:00
1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now
There aren't many stocks available at compelling discounts right now. That's all thanks to a roaring stock market rally that has pushed indexes to new highs. The S&P 500 is up 22% in the last 12 months, in fact, and many growth stocks have rallied by much more.Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is not one of them. The coffee giant's shares are down 21% since mid-April 2023. That's by far the worst performance among its fast-food peers, including McDonald's and Dutch Bros. There are some good reasons for the stock's weakness, but the issues plaguing the company are short-term in nature.Let's look at why Starbucks is such a great long-term buy for savvy investors right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
