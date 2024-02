1 Growth Stock Down 22% to Buy Right Now

Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) shares have soared 3,900% over the past five years as it dazzled investors with its explosive growth. From 2018 to 2022, the energy drink maker's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88%. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive in 2019 and increased at a CAGR of 160% over the following three years.Analysts expect Celsius' revenue and adjusted EBITDA to have risen 99% and 295%, respectively, in 2023 when it posts its full-year earnings report in March. Those growth rates are incredible, yet its stock still trades 22% below its all-time high of $68.42 per share from last September. I believe that pullback represents a compelling buying opportunity, for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel