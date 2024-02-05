|
05.02.2024 18:05:00
1 Growth Stock Down 22% to Buy Right Now
Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) shares have soared 3,900% over the past five years as it dazzled investors with its explosive growth. From 2018 to 2022, the energy drink maker's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88%. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive in 2019 and increased at a CAGR of 160% over the following three years.Analysts expect Celsius' revenue and adjusted EBITDA to have risen 99% and 295%, respectively, in 2023 when it posts its full-year earnings report in March. Those growth rates are incredible, yet its stock still trades 22% below its all-time high of $68.42 per share from last September. I believe that pullback represents a compelling buying opportunity, for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!