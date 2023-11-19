Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 18:30:00
1 Growth Stock Down 23% to Buy Right Now
This year has been characterized by the strong performances of some of the biggest tech names. Among them, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done a nice job of rewarding shareholders, as the stock is up a whopping 70% in 2023 (as of Nov. 15). Investors are warming up to the tech titan.But even with the incredible bull run underway, Amazon shares are still down 23% off their all-time high, which was set in July 2021. Now might be the perfect time to buy this growth stock on the dip. Let's take a closer look.Since reporting its third quarter (ended Sept. 30) financial results on Oct. 26, Amazon's stock has climbed 20%. That's because revenue of $143.1 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.94 both exceeded Wall Street estimates. In fact, Amazon's year-over-year sales gain of 13% was the fastest growth rate in four quarters, a potential sign that business is picking up. Investors will want to watch how the key holiday shopping season impacts the company's financials in the current quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
