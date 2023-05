1 Growth Stock Down 24% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Would you believe me if I told you that there was a shoe stock that has produced a monster return of 633% over the past five years? It's hard to believe, but it's true. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), popular for its foam clogs, has been one of the best investments to own in recent years thanks to soaring sales and profits. However, shares are down 24% (as of May 16) in a little over three weeks and still 36% off their all-time high in November 2021. Despite this negative price action, here's why it's still a leading growth stock to consider buying right now . Let's take a closer look. For the first quarter of 2023 (ended March 31), Crocs increased revenue 33.9% to $884 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rising 27.3% to come in at $2.61. On the surface, these numbers looked good. In fact, they beat what Wall Street analysts were forecasting. However, the stock is down since the financial announcement on April 27. Continue reading