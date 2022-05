1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The technology sector has struggled in 2022 with many popular high-flying growth stocks down more than 50% from their all-time highs. But there's a subset of quality companies trading more in line with the Nasdaq -100 tech index, which is down significantly, but down a less frightening 26%. Diverse, profitable organizations tend to hold up better in difficult times, and the current tech bear market is a great reason to focus your attention on those opportunities. Software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) might be a best-in-class selection as it continues to expand its business into new segments.Microsoft stock has lost 25% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $349 a share in November 2021; here's why that's a dip worth buying.