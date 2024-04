1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has been a great stock for investors to own over the years, but more recently the stock has struggled and is down about 25% from its 52-week high.However, the coffee giant is still in growth mode, and the recent underperformance represents a great time for long-term investors to purchase the stock. Let's examine the reasons behind the stock's struggle and the potential for it to rebound.Starbucks' U.S. operations have been performing quite well. For its fiscal year ended October 2023, the company saw its North America revenue rise 13.7% to $26.6 billion, while its North American same-store sales climbed 9%. That strength continued in its fiscal first quarter. North American revenue rose 9%, with same-store sales up 5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel