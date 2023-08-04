|
04.08.2023 12:10:00
1 Growth Stock Down 26% to Buy Right Now
Uber (NYSE: UBER) recently reported mixed financial results for the three-month period that ended June 30. While revenue jumped 14% year over year to $9.2 billion, it missed the Wall Street consensus forecast by $100 million. However, the business posted diluted earnings per share of $0.18, a positive surprise that beat analysts' expectations for a $0.01-per-share loss. As of Aug. 1, Uber shares are down 26% from their all-time high, which was set in February 2021. Regardless, I think it's a growth stock that investors should seriously consider adding to their portfolios. Let's take a closer look. One of the most important metrics to gauge the health of Uber's platform is gross bookings. This essentially measures the total dollar value of the rides and delivery orders that have happened on the platform during the period. Investors want to see this figure rise over time.
