1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

Savvy investors prioritize adding growth stocks to their portfolios as they can offer consistent returns over the long term. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one such stock that has seen its shares rise 190% over the last five years despite market declines in 2022. The company's stock is down 28% since January as rises in inflation reduced consumer spending and sent dozens of stocks tumbling over the last few months. And yet these macroeconomic factors have not hindered Microsoft's long-term prospects. The company is home to in-demand brands across multiple industries, with some promising developments still to come.Its stock may have suffered a double-digit fall this year, but that only makes Microsoft shares more attractive right now . Here's why.Continue reading