1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

A stock market sell-off over the last 12 months has affected numerous companies across different industries, with tech companies some of the hardest hit. In fact, declines in demand for consumer tech have led the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% year to date. As a result, it has become crucial to invest in growth stocks that can provide gains over the long term to mitigate potential economic declines. And a great option is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone company has not been unscathed by the market downturn. However, its more moderate fall of 28% since January and continued revenue growth has proven its reliability. Additionally, its 207% rise over the last five years, despite a challenging year, has solidified it as one of the best growth stocks out there. Here's why Apple shares are a screaming buy after this dip. Continue reading