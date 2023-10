1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now

After a difficult 2022 that saw Uber (NYSE: UBER) stock fall 41%, investors are cheering the company's monster gains this year. The stock is up 85% in 2023 (as of Oct. 6), crushing the rise of the Nasdaq Composite Index, as optimism starts to grow for the ride-hailing and delivery platform. But shares of Uber are still down 28% from their all-time high. Investors might want to take advantage of the discount to buy the stock. Here's why. What makes Uber a worthy investment candidate is the presence of an economic moat. In the mobility segment, the two-sided platform that consists of riders and drivers has created a network effect. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel