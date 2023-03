1 Growth Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A sell-off in 2022 dragged down numerous growth stocks, and shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) plummeted nearly 44% by year-end. The company's business was hit hard by economic headwinds that led consumers to cut discretionary spending.However, Disney has a proven history of long-term gains, and shareholders who bought in 10 years ago are still up on their investments. Despite a slight recovery since Jan. 1, Disney's stock remains down 30% year over year, signaling a compelling buying opportunity. Here's why now is the right time to buy this growth stock. While most growth stocks were up in the last five years, Disney's business has suffered more than most. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out revenue from theme parks and the box office in 2020 and 2021, while economic headwinds in 2022 made the expansion of the streaming industry expensive. Looking back five years, Disney shares are down 5%. Continue reading