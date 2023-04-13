|
13.04.2023 14:30:00
1 Growth Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now
Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is a business that likely needs no introduction. Its famous foam clogs seem to be everywhere these days, a fashion trend that was only propelled by the pandemic. While the company's financial performance has been strong, the stock has been on a roller coaster ride in recent years, which has been the opposite of the comfort that the shoes offer. Despite rising 66% over the past six months, Crocs' stock is still down 30% from its peak, set in late 2021. Here's why investors might want to consider buying it now since it's still well off its all-time high. Crocs has been a ridiculously successful investment if you owned it in recent times. Its shares are up an incredible 663% over the past five years, handily crushing the total returns of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. In fact, Crocs' return is better than other popular shoe stocks like Nike, Adidas, and Skechers over the same period. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|2,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.