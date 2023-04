1 Growth Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is a business that likely needs no introduction. Its famous foam clogs seem to be everywhere these days, a fashion trend that was only propelled by the pandemic. While the company's financial performance has been strong, the stock has been on a roller coaster ride in recent years, which has been the opposite of the comfort that the shoes offer. Despite rising 66% over the past six months, Crocs' stock is still down 30% from its peak, set in late 2021. Here's why investors might want to consider buying it now since it's still well off its all-time high. Crocs has been a ridiculously successful investment if you owned it in recent times. Its shares are up an incredible 663% over the past five years, handily crushing the total returns of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. In fact, Crocs' return is better than other popular shoe stocks like Nike, Adidas, and Skechers over the same period. Continue reading