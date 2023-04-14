1 Growth Stock Down 31% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Leading vacation rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has had quite the comeback this year. The company is up 32% since the start of 2023. Despite its impressive rally, however, the stock is still down 31% over the last year.This growth stock has had anything but an easy go since its initial public offering in 2020. But despite the challenges it's faced and will likely continue facing in the near term, I believe Airbnb is still a screaming buy for long-term investors. Here's why.Airbnb's pricing woes were spurred by the pandemic. Investors became wary of the state of the travel industry during the coronavirus crisis, and in turn, took a pessimistic outlook on the company. That's understandable, as Airbnb directly serves the travel industry with its 6.6 million vacation rental listings across the globe.Continue reading