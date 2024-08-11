|
11.08.2024 13:17:00
1 Growth Stock Down 32% to Buy Right Now
Once you decide to invest in stocks, there are different paths you can take, depending on your time horizon, risk tolerance, and return expectations. One of those decisions involves investing in value or growth stocks.The former approach attempts to profit by purchasing stocks at a bargain compared to certain valuation metrics. Meanwhile, the latter encompasses companies growing revenue quickly, and they might not have achieved profitability.The stock of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) belongs to the growth category. However, with the shares down 32% over the past year compared to a 23% gain for the Russell 3000 Growth Index, it also looks like it has appeal to value investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
