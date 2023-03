1 Growth Stock Down 34% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After posting a monster sales gain of 66.9% in 2021, it seemed like nothing could get in the way of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the famous maker of trendy foam clogs. High inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary fears still couldn't stop the business, which saw revenue jump another 53.7% in 2022, continuing its strong momentum. This stellar performance has catapulted Crocs shares 58% over the past six months. However, they are still down 34% from their all-time high, which was set in November 2021. This means that now might be a good time to buy this popular footwear stock on weakness. Here's what you should know about Crocs. Crocs' key competitive advantage is the presence of a powerful brand. The business sells its shoes in more than 85 countries worldwide, and the flagship foam clog is widely recognizable. Bolstering the brand is the company's effective marketing strategy. Crocs leans heavily on various partnerships to gain broader appeal. Continue reading