1 Growth Stock Down 38% to Buy Right Now

It's been a rough past three months for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shareholders, and understandably so. Between lingering inflation, geopolitical tensions in and around the Middle East, and a slowdown in so-called (post-pandemic) revenge spending, investors have reason to doubt the company's prospects. That's why the stock's down 38% from its July peak.You might want to use this sell-off as an entry point into long-term positions, though. While more volatility is likely in store, the dip doesn't reflect the maritime cruise company's arguable underlying long-term value.There are some bears who might dispute this claim -- and their arguments are reasonable. Inflation has remained uncomfortably high for too long now , driving interest rates up to equally uncomfortable levels. Travel warnings are ramping up at the same time people seem to have proverbially scratched their itch to travel after the coronavirus contagion kept them cooped up for a couple of years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel