02.11.2023 14:45:00
1 Growth Stock Down 38% to Buy Right Now
Like bargains? It would be surprising if you didn't. After all, why pay more for something when you can own it for less?The same mindset applies even when it comes to investing. Assuming it's a stock you want to own, in most cases if you're patient enough and willing to buy it after (or maybe even during) a dip, you're better off in the long run.With that as the backdrop, growth-minded investors may want to jump on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) while it's down 38% from its mid-2022 high. This weakness isn't apt to persist, and this ticker has a knack for bouncing back sharply as well as unexpectedly. A generous dividend will help dampen any further bearish volatility that's yet to work its way out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
