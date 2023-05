1 Growth Stock Down 40% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The problem with Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) is really an issue of perspective. What's most important to potential investors: Near-term performance or long-term opportunity?Those that think short-term are likely avoiding the stock or selling because earnings results are likely to be rough this year. Long-term investors will hopefully see the underlying demand that was created the past couple of years and act accordingly.When someone decides they want a pool there are basically three pieces to consider. The first is the construction of that pool. The second is the maintenance of the pool, where weather and seasonality are big factors. And the third is the need, at some point, to fix the pool or renovate it. Pool's operations are set up to help customers with all three. And its operations were designed around a natural cycle of sales and servicing, like every other company in this industry.Continue reading