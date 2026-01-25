NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.01.2026 09:15:00
1 Growth Stock Down 40% to Buy Right Now
Last year was a roller coaster ride for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), but also a transformational one. The company continued to take market share, but it did see its swift revenue growth stall after running into some industry headwinds and tariff pressures.E.l.f. also acquired the prestige skincare brand Rhode, which helps set it up for its next leg of growth.The growth stock is now down about 40% from its highs, but its long-term outlook remains strong. Let's see why the stock looks like a good buy on this dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
