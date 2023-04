1 Growth Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growing a business is no easy feat with inflation at elevated levels and interest rates continuing to rise. Therefore, as earnings announcements for the latest quarter kicks into high gear, investors are learning exactly how well companies are managing this difficult environment. Cybersecurity leader Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) reported its results on April 24, and its stock price sank 19% the following day on the back of disappointing forward guidance, which spooked investors.Tenable stock is now down 40% from its all-time high, having begun its slide last year alongside the rest of the technology sector. But the cybersecurity industry might be one of the best places to invest over the long term, so despite the company's sluggish outlook, here's why Tenable stock is a buy on the dip. Continue reading