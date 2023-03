1 Growth Stock Down 43% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) disruptive potential can't be understated. In less than 15 years of existence, the alternative accommodations business has completely upended the hospitality industry, similar to how Uber changed the way people move around. Even more impressive is how Airbnb simply used existing technological infrastructure, like smartphones and digital payments, to connect renters and travelers in a way that wasn't offered before. Now, investors have an opportunity to own this disrupter at a deep discount. As of this writing, shares of Airbnb are 43% off their all-time high, which was set in February 2021. Does this mean now is the right time to buy this growth stock? Here's what I think. Continue reading