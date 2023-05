1 Growth Stock Down 44% You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies operate online more than ever before using cloud technology. It means they can access a global customer base, and their teams can collaborate no matter where in the world they're located, which supports an increase in remote work. But those positives do come with challenges, and Workiva's (NYSE: WK) mission is to solve them. The company's platform unifies data and helps organizations with their reporting requirements in the growing digital sphere. Workiva just reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. It beat its prior guidance, prompting an increase to its forecast for the rest of the year. Its stock remains 44% below its all-time high amid the broader sell-off in the technology sector, and here's why that's a dip worth buying.Continue reading